LAHORE - The Information Technology University (ITU) is producing job providers and not the job seekers, said founding Vice Chancellor Dr Umar Saif.

Addressing the ‘Open House’ on Tuesday, Dr Saif said that ITU Punjab has room for all those brilliant and bright students who face financial problems as 87% of the students were getting scholarship under a comprehensive program while top 10 students were offered fellow scholarship.

“We have world’s top class faculty, innovative courses, well-equipped classrooms, labs, largest digital library in the province, and state of the art Lincoln Center, which differentiates ITU from other institutions,” he added.

Students along with their guardians were present there to get admission in undergraduate programs followed by Q & A session. ITU is offering Bachelor of Science online admissions for Computer Science and Electrical Engineering subjects with a deadline of April 25, 2017 while test for admission will take place on April 30, 2017.