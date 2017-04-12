LAHORE - Lord Mayor Col (r) Mubashar Javed has directed installing fans and making sitting arrangements for visitors at 31 Ramazan bazaars to be set up a week before start of holy month of fasting. Chairing a meeting to review arrangements for Ramazan bazaars at Jinnah Hall on Tuesday, he directed ensuring availability of quality commodities at affordable prices at these makeshift markets. Town Municipal Officers, officials of market committee attended the meeting.

The mayor directed ensuring foolproof security and maximum relief for the masses.