LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Tuesday admitted for regular hearing a petition challenging Punjab government’s action of sending abroad five officials, including Dr Tauqeer Shah accused of Model Town massacre in 2014.

Pakistan Awami Tehreek filed the petition through its counsel Ishtiaq Ch submitting that the Punjab government sent abroad five officials including Dr Tauqeer Shah, former principal secretary to Punjab CM, Rana Abdul Jabbar, then DIG (Operations), SP Abdur Rahim Sherazi, SP Umar Sarfraz Cheema and SP Usman.

Dr Tauqeer Shah, the petitioner said, was nominated in the FIR lodged by the party over killings of its workers while four others were summoned by an anti-terrorism court in the case.

The petitioner stated that on what basis, the government sent these officials abroad while they were involved in incident of killing its innocent workers.

SP Umar Sarfraz Cheema and SP Usman were sent abroad on public money, so that they could not appear before the trial court, it said, alleging that SP Tariq Aziz and SP Maroof Safdar Wahla were promoted for role in Model Town incident. The party prayed the court to order the government to call them back. Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan of the LHC would take up the petition on Wednesday (today).

PAT also filed an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging release of Gullu Butt, the character of Model Town incident who was convicted for publicly damaging cars and showcasing terror during police operation against the party workers. A division bench of the LHC ordered release of Gullu Butt.

Ch Sugar Mills’

plea dismissed

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday dismissed plea of Chaudhary Sugar Mills said to be owned by close relatives of Sharif family, seeking permission for sale of its raw material.

A division bench of the LHC passed the order on application of Chaudhary Sugar Mills in an already pending petition challenging relocation of Sharif family sugar mills.

The court adjourned until April 24, with directions to hold proceedings on day to day basis.

On March 2, the bench ordered to seal Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills in Muzaffargarh and Chaudhary Sugar Mills in Rahim Yar Khan.