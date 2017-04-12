LAHORE - The Punjab University has planned to establish medical college in the provincial metropolis to provide world-class medical education as well as quality research facilities to the students.

In this regard, a ceremony of inaugurating the office of Punjab University Medical College project was held at Al-Razi Hall on Tuesday with Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani in the chair. Vice Chancellor Punjab University Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir, President Academic Staff Association Javed Sami, Secretary ASA Iftikhar Tarrar, faculty members and students attended the ceremony.

In his address, Minister for Higher Education Raza Gillani said that provision of high-quality education is the priority agenda of the government; and added that a number of steps have been taken to promote the culture of research and innovation. Establishment of medical college is an important priority as it would provide quality education to the students.

He told that steps were being taken so that five public sector universities, including the Punjab University, could make it to the ranking of “500 Top Universities of the World.” For this purpose, faculty development programme has been launched so that teachers could grasp latest educational ideas and transform their budding students as best professionals.

He asked the teachers to especially focus on academically weak students and help build their personalities in a positive manner.

“Pakistan is poised to become an economic tiger in Asia and the world is keenly watching us. Therefore, we should always adopt socially responsible behaviors.”

Raza Gillani further said that universities are greatest asset against poverty and ignorance. In fact, they are the “innovation accelerators” which infuse new ideas and vision in the students.

In the 21st century, universities are high-seats of learning for the new generations; giving them new awareness about developments in research.

The capacity of a society to create and introduce beneficial innovation is vital to its economic success and social and cultural vitality. There is no doubt that educated human resource is the biggest shield; and an asset for promoting knowledge-based economy, concluded the Miister.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Moin Nasir said that linkage of medical education with high-quality research is priority; and vowed that Punjab University will be made one of the best universities

in the world.

He said that medical college would be the world-class institution which would be equipped with latest facilities to conduct complicated surgeries.

Acting Dean Syed Muhammad Awais briefed about the project details.

Later, Raza Gillani inaugurated the office of Punjab University Medical College project.