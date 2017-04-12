LAHORE - A good number of Sikh yatrees from India will land in Lahore on Wednesday (today) by special trains to attend the 319th ‘Khalsa Janam Din’ and ‘Besakhi’ festival at Gurdwara Punja Sahib, Hassanabadal.

Evacuee Property Trust Board (EPTB) Chairman Muhammad Siddiqul Farooq, other officials and minority members will warmly welcome the Sikh yatrees on their arrival at the railway station. Soon after their arrival, the yatrees will leave for Punja Sahib Hasanabadal. They will stay there for three days (April 12 to 14). Federal Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and ETPB Chairman Muhammad Siddiqul Farooq will be chief guests on the occasion. The central ceremony of Besakhi festival will be held there on April 14 where Sikh yatrees will perform their rituals. They will visit Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahab, on April 15 and the next day, they will visit Sucha Sauda, Farooqabad to perform their rituals. The yatrees will visit Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore on April 18. They will visit Kartarpur Narowal on April 19 and return to Lahore on the same day. A seminar title ‘Besakhi’ will be held here at Aiwan-i-Iqbal on April 20 where Punjab Governor Malik Rafiq Rajwana will be the chief guest.

The yatrees will return to India, on April 21.