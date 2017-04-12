LAHORE - About three dozen students of Media Studies Department, Islamia University, Bahawalpur, led by Dr Wajid Khan and Ms Shafiq Manzoor, visited the offices of The Nation, Nawa-i-Waqt, WaqtNews and Family Magazine yesterday.
The Nation Editor Reporting Ashraf Mumtaz, Nawa-i-Waqt’s Senior Editor Editorial Saeed Aasi, Chief Reporter Khwaja Farrukh Saeed, Magazine Editor GR Awan and In Charge Aiwan-i-Waqt Saifullah Sipra briefed them about the role of journalists in society, modern trends in the profession and the role of Nawa-i-Waqt Group in moulding public opinion.
Adherence of this group to the Pakistan Ideology in all situations was also highlighted during the question-answer session.
The students also asked questions about the challenges to the print media because of the growing influence and viewership of the electronic media.