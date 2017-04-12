LAHORE - Like other parts of the globe, World Parkinson Day was observed across the country including Lahore on Tuesday.

World Parkinson Day is a global event observed on April 11 every year to raise awareness and bring hope to the 7 million people around the world living with this complicated disease.

More than 0.4 million people are suffering from Parkinson in Pakistan; among whom, 40,000 need surgery. Even though the treatment of Parkinson is not as expensive as in other countries, yet it is out of reach of the poor.

Head of Neurosurgery of Lahore General Hospital and pioneer of introduction of Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) treatment of Parkinson in Pakistan Prof Khalid Mahmood urged philanthropists to come forward for the support of Parkinson patients needing surgery. He said that DBS treatment has been introduced at LGH, the first centre of this type in the country.

A number of Parkinson patients have recovered which was, of course, not possible without financial assistance of the Punjab government. He said that patients of Parkinson needed Rs10 million in the US, UK and other developed countries which was five time more than at LGH. Many overseas Pakistanis and Indians have approached for treatment of Parkinson at LGH, he told. Prof Khalid Mahmood said that people could get Parkinson at any stage of life. It becomes difficult to keep arms, hands, legs and in some cases head still due to this disease. These parts of body shiver in such a way that patient become dependent on others. He said that Parkinson patients deserve attention and encouragement from family members. “We should deal such patients politely and decently,” he said.

Minister chairs

PPHA meeting

Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq chaired a meeting of Punjab Public Health Agency (PPHA) on Tuesday.

Chief Executive of PPHA Dr Shabnam, Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare Dr Sajid Mahmood Chauhan, Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof Junaid Sarfraz Khan, Pro Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah University Prof Amir Nauman Khan, Deputy Secretary (Technical) Dr Mohsin and other officers attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the repositioning of Institute of Public Health, creation of opportunities for higher education in public health, capacity-building of public health experts, provision of career opportunities, producing high quality nurses and allied health professionals.

Dr Shabnam said that knowledge, data depositing and research sub units would be set up under the provincial disease surveillance and response unit. She said that all facilities for disease surveillance would be provided to experts under one roof.