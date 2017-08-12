LAHORE - The City has been put on high alert as the homecoming rally of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to arrive in the metropolis today.

Authorities Friday afternoon blocked several crossings and major roads by placing heavy containers alongside the rally route to divert the traffic flow towards alternative routes. The city traffic police department will implement a detailed diversion plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

Thousands of police are deployed on the route of the rally in addition to massive police deployment around key government installations, police headquarters, and other important buildings. Police squads on gun-fitted vehicles are on patrol on the city roads.

Capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains on Friday ordered the police to ensure smooth flow of traffic in town during the homecoming rally of PML-N leader. The officer also said the police would implement a massive security plan to maintain peace and law and order.

CCPO Amin Wains presided over a meeting to review security arrangements for the rally. All divisional SPs, sub-divisional police officers and station house officers attended the meeting. During the meeting, the policemen were also briefed about security duties and the standard operating procedure regarding the deployment of police force.

A total of 7,000 police will guard the route of the rally on Saturday. They said that snipers would also be deployed on the rooftop of high-rises to keep a vigilant eye on the activities of the miscreants. Similarly, armed patrolling was also intensified across the city.

Police source said that some 200 CCTV cameras were installed on the rally route from Shahdara to Data Darbar to digitally monitor the security situation. Several special control rooms have been activated in Lahore and the security monitoring would be ensured from the high-tech command, control, and communication center, operating under the Punjab Safe City Authority.

According to a police spokesman, the city traffic police would implement a major traffic diversion plan to ensure safe route for the rally.

More than 1,500 traffic officers would be deployed across Lahore to divert traffic towards alternative routes.

The motorists heading to Islamabad from Lahore can use Thokar Niaz Baig and Babu-Sabu interchanges to reach the motorway, the spokesman explained. He said that all the vehicular traffic coming from the southern Punjab to Lahore would have to use motorway to reach Islamabad.

Similarly, many major roads in Lahore including The Mall, Canal Road, Ferozepur Road, Bund Road and Ring Road will remain open. However, metro-bus service will be suspended partially - from MAO College to Shahdara.