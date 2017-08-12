LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Friday once again gave another chance to Lahore High Court Bar Association (Multan) President Sher Zaman Qureshi to appear before the court over charges of attacking a courtroom, ripping off nameplate of a judge and tarnishing it under feet.

A full bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali shah passed the order and observed that “We once again restrain ourselves from proceedings further and show grace by granting yet another opportunity to contemnor No. 1 (Sher Zaman Khan Qureshi) to appear before the court,”.

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Anwaar ul Haq, Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza and Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti were the other members.

The bench gave him another chance after Pakistan Bar Council, Punjab Bar Council unconditionally undertook and assured the court that both councils would initiate disciplinary proceedings against Sher Zaman Qureshi on Saturday morning (today), and ensured his presence before the court on the next date of hearing. During the proceedings, both councils also unanimously undertook that if they failed to produce the contemnor before the court on the next date of hearing , they would disassociate themselves from the contemnors and would want the court to proceed against them in accordance with law.

Advocate General Punjab Shakil ur Rehman Khan, LHCBA (Lahore) President Ch. Zulfiqar Ali, VP Rashid Lodhi, Pakistan Bar Council vice-chairman Ahsan Bhoon, Asma Jahangir, Syed Farhad Shah, Ghulam Sarwar Nihung and other contemnor Syed Qaisar Abbasi Kazmi were present in the court.

Before the court could start proceedings, a large number of security officials were present there outside the courtroom of Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali shah to foil and control any possible disturbance by the lawyers.

All the ways leading to courtroom of the Chief Justice were blocked . Some supporters of Sher Zaman Qureshi started chanting slogans at Camera Chowk . Another group of lawyers including Advocate Salman Akram Raja, Mansoor Awan also gathered outside the premises of the court. The bench adjourned hearing until August 21.

On July 24, Multan LHCBA President Sher Zaman along with a lawyer misbehaved with Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan who was holding proceedings of a case related to a mosque falling on the route of a government project in Vehari Chowk.

After the unhappy incident, the chief justice took serious notice and withdrew judges from the Multan Bench of the Lahore High Court while exercising his constitutional powers in this regard. However, the Lahore High Court principal seat and Bahawalpur Bench were made available for dispensation of justice.

On July 26, the LHC Chief Justice restored functioning of the Multan bench which was withdrawn earlier over misbehave of the lawyers with a judge.