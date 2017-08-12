LAHORE - A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, alleging he spoke against the Supreme Court judges, who disqualified him over Panama papers’ case, in his homecoming public rally.

Advocate Azhar Siddique filed the petition submitting that Nawaz was ‘making mockery of SC judges in his speeches during rally from Islamabad to Lahore’. “Speech against judges or the court is contempt of court and revolt against the constitution. Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) is also backing Nawaz Sharif due to which his speeches are continuously being telecast,” he maintained.

The petitioner made a request to the court for initiating contempt proceedings against him under Article 402 of the Constitution and order Pemra to ban Nawaz’ speeches against SC judges on television channels.

Previously, a man through his chamber, moved the Lahore High Court to bar his rally from Islamabad to Lahore for larger national interest.

He said his rally might create law and order situation.

Separately, a full bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed petitions filed by various students seeking directives for continuation of their admissions in private law colleges despite having a third division in final degree. According to APP, The bench directed the private law colleges to cancel the admissions of students with a third division in their final degree and return their fees.

The bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed these orders while hearing different petitions challenging five-year LLB programme and other restrictions fixed by Punjab University in light of Pakistan Bar Council’s suggestion.

Earlier, the petitioners’ counsel had submitted that students with a third division in their final degree were barred from getting admission in legal education.

They said Punjab University had imposed these restrictions which were against the law and fundamental rights of the citizens.

However, the university’s counsel submitted that students with a third division could not be given admission in law colleges, as per policy. He further argued that laws of the university could not be change in the light of the Apex Court decision.

The bench after hearing the detailed arguments dismissed petitions with a prayer for continuation of admission and directed private law colleges to cancel the admissions of students with a third division in their final degree and return their fees.