LAHORE - The Lahore High Court would take up on August 15 a petition seeking disqualification of Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, two members of provincial assembly Waheed Gul and Majid Zahoor.

Justice Shahid Waheed would hear the petition. Zubair Khan Niazi, a citizen, filed petition through his counsel Sheraz Zaka and submitted that on one hand, these MPAs were directors of Lahore Waste Management Company owned by Punjab government and getting allowances, salaries while on the other, they stood disqualified under Article 63 of the Constitution. The petitioner said a member of provincial assembly could not work as director of any government company as it was violation of Article 63. He requested the court to declare these three MPAs disqualified to be elected as assembly members.