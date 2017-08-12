LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that a historic reception given to Nawaz Sharif is proof of people’s tremendous love for him and it shows the masses want national development.

He said that Nawaz Sharif and people were inseparable. People have always reposed their full confidence in the policies of PML-N and the party has taken practical steps for national development. Due to policies of Nawaz Sharif, the country is fast moving towards prosperity and development, he added.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that national development and public welfare were government’s prime targets. He said that those talking about so-called change wasted their time on roads in the last four years.

INTERNATIONAL YOUTH DAY

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that more than 60 percent of population of Pakistan consists of youth and provision of resources for youth empowerment is an investment in the future of the country.

The youth is a symbol of bright future and the nation has high hopes on its brilliant and talented youth, the chief minister said in his message on the occasion of the International Day of the Youth. He said the Punjab government had taken revolutionary steps for youth empowerment and their welfare. He said the purpose of celebration of this day was to highlight the steps, which could help the youth fully utilise their potential, solve their problems and become part of the national mainstream. He said the talented youth of Pakistan had proved its mettle in every field and the government was giving special attention to improvement in their skills. He said that serious efforts were being made to solve youth’s problems at every level. He said that educational stipend had been given to thousands of low-income families from the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund so that their children could study without any hassle. “Similarly, soft loans worth billions of rupees have been distributed to the jobless youth to empower them economically. A project of financial support has been started so that the needy youth having necessary technical skills can start their own businesses,” he said.

He vowed to change the destiny of the nation by giving the latest knowledge to the youth and said the dream of national development would be materialised by empowering the youth. He said there was a need that the youth should work for the country, as Pakistan was going through an important phase of its history. He said, “We should renew our commitment today that an effective policy would be evolved to enhance capacity of the youth in accordance with the needs of modern times.”

CONDOLENCE MESSAGES

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother of Provincial Minister Malik Nadeem Kamran and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. In his condolence message, the chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Also, the chief minister expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the passing away of Air Marshal (R) Inam ul Haq, a hero of 1965 and 1971 wars. He paid rich tributes to the services of late Inam ul Haq and said that he had performed meritorious services for Pakistan Air Force during peace and wars and played an important role in the modernisation of PAF. He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.