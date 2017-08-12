LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Finance Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha Friday said funds to local governments would be released under the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC).

She added that neither grants allocated for development projects would be spent under non-development heads nor non-development funds would be curtailed. The minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the PFC at committee room of new Minister Block. The minister said urban councils share would be spent on urban councils and rural councils share on rural councils.

She added union councils with the assistance of district councils would perform health and cleanliness affairs in rural areas.

She said the waste would be utilised as asset and needs of district councils would be fulfilled through its sale.

“The Chief Minister Rural Sanitation Programme will be completed with the cooperation of the provincial government,” she said and maintained that security matters in any emergent situation would be the responsibility of concerned department rather local governments.

The minister directed the Planning and Development Department as well as the Finance Department to ensure that funds of urban councils should not be curtailed for programmes started in rural areas.

She directed Secretary Local Government and Community Development Aslam Kamboh to submit documentary details of income and expenditure of local governments to the Finance Department so that their need