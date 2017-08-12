Pak teacher wins Turkish award

LAHORE: Punjab University Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Professor of Zoology and former registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan has been awarded the prestigious Turkish ‘Mevlana (Rumi) Academic Exchange Programme Award’ for the year 2017. According to the Council of Higher Education of Turkey, the Mevlana (Rumi) Exchange Program is intended to help improve bilateral academic linkages and research collaborations between Turkish and Pakistani universities. Under the academic staff mobility programme, Prof Naeem Khan will visit Kastamonu University in northern Turkey from October 1-15, 2017 to give a series of seminars and guest lectures, besides visiting historical academic and cultural institutions in Istanbul. This is 8th international award won by Prof Naeem Khan during the last three years. Previously, he has won four months EU Erasmus Mundus Academic Staff Visiting Professor Fellowship for the University of Crete, Greece (2016), 6-month EU Erasmus Mundus Post-Doctoral Fellowship for the University of Zagreb, Croatia (2015-16), FAO Global Fisheries Travel Award for Rome, Italy (2015), Norwegian Fisheries Award for Trondheim, Norway (2014), American Fisheries Society Western Division Award for Missoula Conference, Montana, USA (2017), American Fisheries Society Western Division Award for Mazatl n Conference Mexico (2014) and the World Aquaculture Society Travel Award for Adelaide, Australia (2014). PU Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasar has felicitated Prof Muhammad Naeem Khan on winning the award. –APP

Thief caught

LAHORE; A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore team Friday conducted a raid at a shop in Barkat Market, Garden Town, here where a three-phase meter was being used for stealing electricity. According to the FIA spokesman, a case has been registered against Dr Nadeem Ashraf, the owner of the shop. Meanwhile, the FIA Gujranwala arrested five proclaimed offenders (POs) and two land-route agents from different areas during a crackdown. According to an FIA spokesman, the arested POs include Tariq Waqas, Mudassar alias Kashif, Sikandar Hayat, Muhammad Iqbal, Ghulam Abbas, Zeeshan Rasheed, Rana Sajid and Jehangir Alam. Cases against the culprits were lodged in 2016 and 2017. –APP

Reshuffle in police

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt. (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan on Friday issued transfer/posting orders of five police officers. According to a notification, SSP Haider Sultan has been transferred and posted as SSP Deputy Commandant Police College Sihala, Additional SP Cantonment Division Multan Mehrooz Ali as Additional SP Iqbal Town Faisalabad, SP Ahmad Mohyuddin as Additional SP Lyallpur Town Faisalabad, SDPO Peoples Colony Faisalabad DSP Muhammad Khalid as SDPO Nishat Ahmadabad Faisalabad while SDPO Nishatabad DSP Ehsan Ullah Shad as SDPO Peoples Colony Faisalabad. –APP

Tree plantation drive

LAHORE: The city district administration has launched a tree plantation campaign in all schools of Education Authority Lahore in connection with the 70th Independence Day celebrations. Deputy Commissioner Lahore Sumair Ahmed Syed has said that 10, 25 and 50 plants in primary, secondary and high schools respectively were being planted by the school staff. Moreover, the Sports Department Lahore also organised various competitions, participated by a large number of players. –APP

Schemes approved

LAHORE: Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs29,026.222 million. These schemes were approved in the 10th meeting of the PDWP of current fiscal year 2017-18. The approved development schemes included: Khadim-e-Punjab Abe Sehat Project (Installation of Water Filtration Plants on Existing PHED Functional Rural Water Supply Schemes), Improvement of Irrigation Water Supply at Tail Reaches of Irrigation Channels/Minors in Selected Area of Punjab, Dualization of Road from Muzaffargarh to DGK and Dualization of Road from Muzaffargarh to DGK. –APP