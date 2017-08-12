LAHORE - Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Tahirul Qadri has announced a sit-in on The Mall on August 16 to call upon the Lahore High Court CJ to make public the Justice Ali Baqir Najafi’s report on Model Town massacre.

Fourteen PAT workers were killed and dozens of others sustained injuries in June 2014 in a clash with police.

Addressing a press conference Friday, Qadri questioned as to why the report could not be made public. He said his party has been crying for justice for the past three years but to no avail.

“Our women will participate in the sit-in on The Mall and make a request to Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansor Ali Shah to form a bench to hear our appeal,” he said.

Qadri, a prominent cleric who leads PAT and charity Minhajul Quran International and has Canadian nationality, alleges that ex-PM Nawaz Sharif and Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif are directly involved in the incident.

He said the days of Sharifs were numbered and now they would go to jail for killing innocent people. He alleged Sharifs looted the state and their existence was a threat to the country.

A day before Nawaz was set to lead a rally from Islamabad to Lahore, Qadri reached the provincial capital from Norway and called upon national institutions, including the judiciary, to get published Justice Ali Baqir Najafi’s report.

In his 50-minute fiery speech at Nasser Bagh, he hinted at a ‘decisive campaign’ against those responsible for the killing of party workers three years ago. “Our sit-in will be now final and decisive,” he announced while addressing his charged followers. Leaders from the PTI, PML-Q, Awami Muslim League, Sunni Ittehad Council and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen also spoke on the occasion. Prominent among those who addressed the rally were PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chaudhry Sarwar and AML’s Sheikh Rashid. Political analysts say Qadri’s entry into Pakistan’s already troubled political arena could put Sharifs in further trouble. Qadri had launched the Qisas (blood for blood) Movement.

Qadri returned to Lahore from Europe on Tuesday, less than two months after his departure from the country.

He had many short stays here and led a number of demonstrations against the government in the last three years, but he could not achieve the “desired results” and left Pakistan. However, he vowed to continue his struggle for “justice”.

Although the PAT chief did not give any timeframe for ending the protest, party sources say the sit-in on The Mall would be a one-day demo.