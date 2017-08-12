LAHORE - The city is all set to accord a warm welcome to former PM Nawaz Sharif today. Nawaz Sharif is expected to receive his first welcome reception near Kalasha Kaku in the evening. He will address his supporters at Bhatti Chowk in front of Data Darbar.

On his arrival, his nephew Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, ministers, Lahore mayor and other local government reps will receive him. Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair reached Lahore to welcome Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N leadership, provincial administration and security agencies have made elaborate security arrangements for Sharif’s address, which is going to be crux of everything he would utter during his journey from Islamabad to Lahore.

A long queue of containers has been put up at Shahdara Chowk, another at Azadi Chowk and yet another at a little distance from it. These points are being used as reception camps, but they will be converted into stages for the former prime minister before his arrival in the city.

Foolproof security arrangements are being made for the former prime minister here. Police and other security agencies are holding drills to provide maximum security to his procession. Strict checking of people visiting the shrine of Data Sahib, Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore Fort, Badami Bagh Bus Stand and other public places in the city is being ensured. The Lahore Metro Bus Service is likely to be suspended before former prime minister’s arrival in the city. The bus service was suspended in Rawalpindi during prime minister’s rally. It has been announced however that the bus route will be cut short, but the service will not be suspended on former prime minister’s arrival in the city.

Extensive welcome arrangements are being made from Kala Shah Kaku to former premier’s residence in Raiwind. Reception camps have been set up from the entrance near Shahdara up to the shrine of Data Sahib by the party legislators and local body representatives. The entire route of the rally from Shahdara to the Walled City has been decorated with life-size portraits of Nawaz Sharif, PML-N flags, posters, banners, steamers, flexes and buntings. At various points along the route, sound systems have been installed to play party songs. Extensive lighting arrangements have been made at signal-free Azadi Chowk Bridge and beyond.

On the arrival of Nawaz Sharif here in the city, goats will be sacrificed as a ritual for safety of the former prime minister. Dancing horses will also perform on the arrival of the caravan. However, there is a ban on the release of pigeons and balloons into the air due to security reasons. The venue where the former prime minister will address people would be searched through trained sniffer dogs and detectors.

Party workers and supporters will pass through the scanners to reach the reception camps. Shops on the day of arrival of Sharif will remain closed and snipers will be deployed on rooftops along the route of Sharif’s caravan. Aerial surveillance of the route will also be done. There are reports that Rangers would be engaged to maintain the law and order on the day of rally’s arrival in the city.

The PML-N has formed various committees to take care of the welcome arrangements. These committees have been assigned the duty to provide food, water and other eatables to the rally participants and those coming to welcome the rally. Special parking arrangements have been made for cars, buses and trucks accompanying the caravan.