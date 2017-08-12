LAHORE - The Young Doctors Association (YDA) on Friday continued its strike at outpatient departments (OPDs) and indoor wards of hospitals across the province.

Like the last 10 days, patients were the ultimate sufferer of the YDA strike. They were left with no option but to return home or go to private health facilities for treatment.

On the other hand, the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department continued action against doctors absent from duty. The department is taking action against the faculty for allegedly patronising the protesting doctors. Member of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Dr Amer Hussain Bandesha, who is working as an assistant professor at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, has been directed to report to SH&ME. Officials said that action had been taken on the recommendation of the Academic Council of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

A number of faculty members however contradicted the claim, saying they were unaware of any meeting of the Academic Council. As a result, the PIC chapter of the YDA stopped services at the emergency department of the leading cardiac health facility in the province. Hearing news of transfer of Dr Amer Bandesha, young doctors withdrew emergency services at around 3pm, causing a huge inconvenience to visiting patients.

Proceedings against the YDA leadership led to a similar situation at the Allied Hospital in Faisalabad. Protesting doctors closed down the emergency of Allied Hospital, adding to the woes of patients.

Although the management kept OPDs open with the help of faculty members and seniors, the number of healthcare providers was too little to cater to the needs of a big number of patients.

The YDA strike also led to cancellation of scheduled surgeries at teaching hospitals across the province. Mayo Hospital, the only fully functional health facility in Lahore, attracted a big number of patients. An extraordinary rush of patients hampered smooth service delivery at the biggest hospital in the province.

Patients and their attendants held the government responsible for the situation. They urged the government to resolve the issue once and for all by giving exemplary punishment to habitual protesters.

The YDA has announced that it will continue the strike till acceptance of demands such as restoration of terminated doctors, withdrawal of transfer orders, induction policy for PG trainees, removal of Najam Ahmed Shah as secretary of SH&ME Department, provision of security at hospitals and establishment of burn units.

A spokesman for the SH&ME Department denied that YDA leadership was being victimised. He said that academic councils and disciplinary committees of teaching hospitals and medical education institutions were fully empowered. An academic council takes disciplinary action as per law against those creating hurdles in treatment of patients, stopping doctors and staff from performing duties and insulting professors or medical superintendents, he said. The health department accepts the decision of academic councils on placement of services of doctors at the disposal of the department, he added.