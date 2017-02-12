LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner Sameer Ahmed Syed chaired a meeting of District Development Committee to review development schemes of different sectors yesterday. Representatives of Building, Lahore Development Authority, WASA, TEPA, Education and Public Health attended the meeting.

The meeting approved three schemes of Education, four of LDA, six of Public Health Department and 13 each of WASA and TEPA after completing necessary formalities. The DDC approved allocation of Rs153 million for water supply, Rs235 million for roads, Rs50 million for schools renovation and construction of new blocks and Rs152 million for sewerage.

Sameer Ahmed Syed directed awarding contracts to well reputed contractors and ensuring use of quality material in construction work. He directed building department officials to monitor the work on regular basis.

Meanwhile, DC also chaired a meeting to review measures to check kite flying. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarter) Sundas Arshad, representatives of Police, Special Branch and other departments attended the meeting. Police representative informed that 324 FIRs have been registered for violation of ban on kite flying since January, 2017. As many as 339 persons were arrested. DC directed ADC to form a committee at Tehsil level to check kite flying.

Separately, the Deputy Commissioner also chaired a meeting to review performance of price control magistrates. DC directed AC Headquarters to issue show cause notices to TMO Gulberg and DDO on poor performance. He also directed issuing appreciation letters to those showing good performance. He also directed AC Headquarter to issue notices to those not attending meeting. He directed the Police to cooperate and respond to the calls of price control magistrates immediately.