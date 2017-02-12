LAHORE - Nazaria-i- Pakistan Trust Chairman Muhammad Rafiq Tarar yesterday opened educational activities at the Aiwan-i-Quaid-i-Azam (AQA), expressing his confidence that the AQA would soon prove to be a global centre for promoting the teaching of the founder of Pakistan.

The first programme concerns awareness about the Islamic republic.

Mr Tarar, who is also a former president of the country, said Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the federal government had helped set up the building and hoped that their cooperation for the working of this ideological institution would continue in future as well.

He recalled how Pakistan was achieved and its journey to become the seventh nuclear state in the world. He was all praise for the work being done by the present government.

Prof Dr Rafiq Ahmed, Mian Farooq Altaf, Justice (retd) Khalilur Rehman Khan, Shahid Rashid, Begum Mehnaz Rafi, Muhammad Asif Bhalli, Begum Safia Ishaq, Shahid Rashid and many others were present at the inaugural ceremony. Maulana Muhammad Shafi Josh led ‘dua’.