LAHORE - The Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) and Pink Ribbon Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) yesterday.

FJMU Vice Chancellor Prof Fakher Imam and Pink Ribbon Pakistan CEO Omer Aftab signed the document at a ceremony attended by faculty members.

According to the MoU, FJMU has agreed to become a strategic partner of Pink Ribbon and will extend academic and technical support. FJMU will also extend referral support to Pink Ribbon for its breast cancer services like Radiology, Pathology, Surgery and Chemotherapy.

Prof Fakher Imam praised the efforts of PRC to end breast cancer from Pakistan. He said, “FJMU doctors and students will volunteer for the cause”. The MoU is not just a paper to be forgotten after signing ceremony, he said, adding, both the institutions would keep in touch through their focal person and follow-up meetings to help the poor and needy patients of breast cancer.

Omer Aftab said, “This MoU would definitely be a landmark in the way to help poor patients.” He thanked the faculty members and VC of FJMU for their unconditional support for the program. He added Pink Ribbon campaign aims to create widespread awareness while bringing it in mainstream to urge policy makers to take up this issue as priority area. Their community has always played supportive role for the greater benefit of the society and it is only possible through the endless support of public and private sector.

Polio campaign

from tomorrow

The Sehat Muhafiz polio teams of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department will visit door-to-door to vaccinate more than 1.87 million children below five in five districts in a campaign starting tomorrow (Monday). The campaign being held in the wake of persistent positive environmental samples in Multan will continue till February 18 (Wednesday).

“The Punjab Emergency Operations Centre has decided to hold campaign in entire district of Multan and selected union councils of Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal and Toba Tek Singh," said Minister for P&SH Kh Imran Nazir.

“Campaign will be held in 35 UCs of Muzaffargarh, 28 UCs of Lodhran, 88 UCs of Khanewal and 39 UCs of Toba Tek Singh," he added.

“Though Punjab has had no case for a year, persistent circulation of virus means our children are at risk,” he said.

Secretary P&SH Ali Jan Khan urged parents to vaccinate children during the three-day campaign especially guests.

Pakistan has recorded 20 polio cases in 2016 with eight each in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two each in FATA and Balochistan. Punjab has had no case in 2016 and in 2017 so far. Globally, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the three countries still having polio cases. Punjab is focusing on Multan, Rawalpindi and Lahore because of persistent positive environmental samples.

Punjab’s Emergency Operation Coordinator Dr Munir Ahmed said recent environmental samples have been a cause of concern indicating the presence of virus in the environment.

He said: "There were positive samples in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and DG Khan in Punjab."