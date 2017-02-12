LAHORE - Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that strategic location has made Pakistan the most important country in the South Asia.

Addressing maritime awareness seminar at Aiwan-e-Iqbal yesterday, he said that seaports and mountains have tremendous economic potential.

The Punjab government and Pakistan Marine Academy jointly arranged the event.

The minister said that CPEC enhanced naval importance of the country thus there is dire need develop best human resource through Pakistan Marine Academy to reap these benefits and act as leader of Ummah.

CPEC will benefit not only Pakistan but also Central Asia and other countries, he said. He purposed introducing oceanography as a subject in syllabus.

Commodore Akabr Naqi said that merchant navy was backbone of Pakistan economy as 90 percent energy and trade related activities carried through sea routes. The Alumni of Pakistan Marine Academy could get employment in Pakistan National Shipping Corporation and other companies easily. He said that the completion of CPEC project would provide tremendous job opportunities for the locals of Gwadar.

Lord Mayor Lahore Mubashir Javed said that economy was the priority agenda of nations and CPEC would develop new potentials for the country. MNA Rana Hayyat and Chairman PNSC Arif Elahi also addressed the participants.

Maritime security to boost Pakistan’s defence

Punjab Governor Rafiq Rajwana has said the maritime security will boost defence of the country in a big way.

“Pakistan’s defence is invincible and force to be set up under the maritime security will go a long way to curb terrorism,” the governor said while addressing the last session of the seminar on maritime organised jointly by Marine Academy and the Punjab government yesterday.

He added that the marine exercises, wherein Russia is also taking part, will boost image of Pakistan in the region.

Rafiq Rajwana said that CPEC has added to the significance of securing sea ports particularly Gwadar deep seaport. Pakistan carries out its 95 per cent trade through the sea, as such need to make the sea route safe and secure is more pressing, he said adding that the joint exercises side by side excelling all participants professionally will also be a good means to bring every one closer to each other.

“Pakistan is emerging as a strong economic power in the region and Pakistan’s role to defend the sea has also increased with the establishment of Gwadar port.”