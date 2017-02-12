LAHORE - Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq says a single thalassemia patient is a big test for the family.

Addressing the concluding session of training workshop for hematologists on thalassemia at Fatima Jinnah Medical University/Sir Ganga Ram Hospital yesterday, he said that legislation was now inevitable to control Thalassemia in the society.

Vice Chancellor Prof Sardar Fakhar Imam, Medical Superintendent Dr Nauman Matloob, Director Punjab Thalassemia Prevention Program Dr Shabnam and hematologists from different parts of the country including Quetta, Multan and Rawalpindi attended the concluding session.

Minister said that Thalassemia centres would be established at divisional level. He said that without switching over to prevention side, treatment facilities would always be insufficient. He stressed the need of adopting the principle “Prevention is better than cure”. He said that the government has taken different initiatives to decrease the work load on tertiary care hospitals. He said that revamping/up-gradation of DHQ and THQ hospitals has been carried out. He said that CT Scan facility would also be provided at every DHQ hospital by the end of this fiscal year. He said that health insurance scheme has been launched in Punjab and only in Rahim Yar Khan more than 5 lakh poor and deserving families were getting benefit. He said that 18 private hospitals have been paneled to provide medical cover to the registered families. He said that government would give grant-in-aid to the private hospitals for providing treatment facilities including medicine to address the issue of availability of beds. He said that a procurement company would be set up with collaboration of Turkish Ministry of Health. He said that modern warehouses for storing medicines would also be set up. He said that five beds Intensive Care Unit (ICU) along with ventilators would be established at each DHQ hospital during the current financial year. Prof Fakhar Imam stressed the need of collaboration among the institutions for capacity building and professional up-gradation of human resource.