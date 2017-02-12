LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stressed the need for resolving the issues between Pakistan and India through purposeful dialogues for the sake of maintaining durable peace in the region.

“Both the countries have fought wars and as a result poverty, joblessness, miseries and problems have risen in both the countries,” the chief minister said while talking to heads of different national and international companies yesterday.

“We will have to move forward by learning from past mistakes and set up glorious examples for the future generation so that they should feel proud of it,” Shehbaz said, urging both the countries should move forward on economic and trade fronts and take steps for benefit of the people of Pakistan and India.

“There is no good in repeating past mistakes,” Shehbaz said, adding if we want to alter the course of history then we will have to move further in the right direction.

He went on to say Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif took a lead in setting up good relations with India when he went to Delhi to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But India did not respond to this step of Pakistan positively, he added.

He further said that European countries had faced many differences in the past but today Europe is united.

The CM told the business community that the present government has given particular importance to research and development for the development of agriculture sector. “Production of cotton crop can be enhanced by providing quality seeds of cotton. Similarly, citrus food has tremendous demand in other countries and there is a need to take effective steps in this regard.”

Shehbaz said that tremendous opportunities are available in agriculture, energy, education, health, agro based industry and many other fields in Pakistan.

The chief executive officers and business leaders, on the occasion, said “the chief minister has redone Punjab with his hard work and ‘Shehbaz speed’ is famous everywhere.” Economic activities have been boosted in Pakistan and economic situation has been much improved, they added.

Provincial ministers Malik Nadeem Kamran, Sheikh Allauddin and Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, chairman Planning & Development, chief secretary and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

CPEC to benefit whole region

Separately, while talking to a delegation of Muslim League-Nawaz, CM Shehbaz said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a gigantic project of prosperity and development of Pakistan which has become a reality; while different projects are being carried out in the whole of the country under it.

“The speedy completion of CPEC related projects is our priority, and these projects would change the destiny of the nation,” he added.

Shehbaz said that the CPEC has created opportunities of cooperation and coordination between national and international companies and this cooperation will be further extended with the increase of investment in CPEC.

“China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a game changer in the real sense. Not only Pakistan, but the whole region, will benefit from the fruits of this project.

“This 52 billion dollars corridor has opened new vistas of foreign investment in Pakistan which would give unusual benefits to the country. We are thankful to the President of China Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Keqiang and the Chinese people for historic investment package under the CPEC,” the CM said.

He told his party delegation that the CPEC would also play its role in alleviating poverty as well as elimination of terrorism and fanaticism. The people of all the four provinces, including that of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, would benefit from the CPEC projects, he added.

“Pakistan will be made prosperous by strengthening of economy. A new era of socio-economic development will begin due to CPEC and Pakistan will become a center of trade and economic activities,” he concluded.