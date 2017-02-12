LAHORE - Speakers at a farewell ceremony praised former Punjab Nursing Director General Nusrat Saeeda yesterday. Officers of health department and a large number of nurses attended the function.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Chief Nursing Superintendent of Lahore General Hospital Farhat Mahboob said that Nusrat Saeeda rendered great services throughout her career; especially she suggested recruiting nurses through Punjab Public Service Commission. Her proposal was accepted to maintain merit and transparency in the recruitment process.

Farhat Mahboob said that online admissions in nursing schools were also started during the tenure of Nusrat Saeeda. She also played a vital role to regulate the promotion of nurses and hence strengthened the department of nursing.