LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday allowed the petition of Pakistan Awami Tehreek seeking directions for anti-terrorism court to consider death/medical certificates of the Model Town incident’s victims with the proceedings of a private complaint moved by the party.

A division bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq, allowed the petition and directed the trial court to consider the certificates of the victims as part of the private complaint of the party. Jawad Hamid, administrative of Idara Minhajul Quran, had filed the petition and argued that the trial court did not allow him to present death and medical certificates of the Model Town incident’s victims during the hearing of the private complaint. With the appearance of the victims in the court and their certificates showing reasons of death and injuries would be helpful in revealing the facts, he said. Tahirul Qadri’s PAT, through its private complaint, had made PM, CM Punjab, Interior Minister, Defense Minsiter and others as respondents and sought their trail for allegedly killing its 14 workers in June 2014.

Plea for action on child safety rights

The LHC summoned a copy of the summery about appointment of labour inspectors across the province on a petition against non-implementation of child labour laws.

The petitioner submitted that blatant violation of the laws including Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children Act 2004 and Punjab Restriction on Child Employment Act 2016 had been reported across the province. The court was told that the government had failed to protect child rights of the children. A provincial law officer told the court that the government was taking effective steps to curb child labour. He said a summary for the appointment of labour inspectors was pending before secretary labour. At this, LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah sought the copy of the summary and put off further hearing until January 20.

Case against XEN, SDO

Civil court has issued orders against Lesco ex-parte as the respondents remained failed to appear before the court despite the issuance of non-bailable warrants against the XEN Iqbal Town and the SDO Chung Subdivision again on Wednesday.

Last Saturday, the court of Mr Nasir Javed had issued non-bailable warrant for the arrest of the Lesco officers for non-compliance of its orders.

The suit for permanent injunction titled as “Muhammad Arif Vs. LESCO etc” is lying pending with Honourable Court and next date for the hearing is fixed for January 24, 2017. The court vide the orders directed the respondents to restore the electricity meter of the consumer, consider the extra amount charged to him as deferred and issued the current bill according the consumption of the electricity. The court order says, “Electricity is baic necessity of life a maily cannot survive without the usage of electricyt because so many things in daily lkfe are dependent on it ie mobile phone, LED, Cable notworking, internet e-commerce and computer etc the said connection si domestic nature.

Hence application in hand is hereby allowed with direction to defendants/respondents to issue the average bill.”

In the next month, the defendants again violated the court orders by issuing November 2016 bill with current bill of Rs6549/- and arrears of Rs51349 total payable amount Rs57868 against the actual consumption of electricity as the actual consumption of the electricity is below 290 units according to history mentioned on bills but the defendants charged 438 units despite the fact that in winter, power consumption is reduced.

The respondents are very much in the knowledge of orders passed by this court with respect to electricity meter, but they disobeyed the lawful orders of this court intentionally just to frustrate the process of the law as well as of the court, the plaintiff said.

The honourable court has repeatedly issued at first bailable warrant and then non-bailable warrants for the respondents but to no avail as the respondents never appeared before the honourable court.

This is for the third time, that the court has issued the non-bailable warrants for the arrest of the Lesco officers. Last Thursday, the court bailiff had raided the SDO?Chung office for the his arrest but he managed to escape.