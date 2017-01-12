LAHORE - The federal government has waived off customs duty on all imports for Lahore Orange Line for timely completion of this project, Steering Committee Chairman Kh Ahmad Hassaan said yesterday.

He told a meeting that civil work on package II from Chouburji to Dera Gujjran was being executed round the clock and construction of all the 13 elevated stations along this section has also been initiated side by side with the assembling of the track.

The meeting was informed that so far 59 per cent civil work of the project has been completed. Progress on package-I from Dera Gujjaran, GT Road to Chuburji was 74 per cent, on package-II from Choburji to Ali Town was 44 per cent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 60.3 per cent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 57.5 per cent.

The meeting was further told that comparing to the previous year, 15 million cubic feet additional gas was being supplied to the Lahore region during this year and 30 emergency teams were functioning 24 hours to redress public complaints about supply of gas in the city. Work for laying 17300 meters long new line in various localities of the city has been started which would be completed at a cost of Rs13 million within one month, it was claimed.

LDA in action

Town Planning Wing of LDA sealed three marriage halls on Canal Road Johar Town yesterday for violation of building regulations.

Construction of marriage halls or any other commercial building along Canal Road was not permissible under the commercialization policy of LDA.

The sealed marriage halls included Escort Garden Marriage Hall, Fardoos-e-Bareen Marriage Lawn and Queen Marriage Lawn.