LAHORE - The Government College University Lahore orators have once again stamped their seal of competence as they clinched 255 oratory awards in international and national competitions during the year 2016.

According the GCU Debating Society Annual Report 2016 submitted to Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah on Wednesday, the 255 laurels include 50 coveted team trophies, 11 runners-up trophies, one third-position trophy, 84 best speaker awards, 56 second-position awards, 49 third-position and four consolation prizes, which were won at various declamation, parliamentary, recitation and poetry competitions.

“Our orators have shown their mettle time and again in English, Urdu, Punjabi, Saraiki and Pashto languages, and their consistent achievements in national competitions are source of great pride for their alma mater,” said Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Shah.

“There was hardly a day in 2016 when we didn’t hear about the achievements of our students in debates, drama, quiz or sports,” said the Vice Chancellor. He said that in just last one week, GCUDS had won team trophies at the declamation contests at Sadiq Public School and Mirpur University of Science and Technology, AJK besides securing eight distinctions in the Chief Minister’s debates at the district level.

Prof Hassan Shah congratulated and commended the GCUDS advisors and young speakers for their active participation and dedication. He applauded their efforts to promote the importance of co-curricular activities in addition to the conventional curriculum and promised to be highly supportive so the Society can continue to play a crucial role in shaping intellectual landscape of students.

GCUDS Advisor Mr Siddique Awan told the Vice Chancellor said their orators this year had once again outshined every other institute in Pakistan in both declamation, and parliamentary style of debates.

The high achievers in parliamentary debates and declamations include Abdur Raheem Virk, Usama Khan, Abduallah Zafar, Kafeel Rana, Hamza Abbas, Raza Gillani, Zain ul Hassan, Usama Zoraiz, Saad Khan, Arslan Doultana, Awais Malik, Ali Zar, Rana Qamar Iqbal, Zohaib Alam, Hassan Qadeer Butt, Sana Mansoor, Bilal Ahmad, Talha Khalid, Talha Seemab, Hafiz Zia, Shahkaar Ali Bukhari, Mohiba Ahmad, Haris Ali Virk, Mukaram Ghafoor, Shahrukh Mirza, Fahad Sokhta, Shehrbano, Sharjeel, Joveriah Batool, Rabia Javed, Sarmad Bukhari, Irfan Mehdi and Kinza Tariq.