LAHORE - A 52-year-old man was found stabbed to death inside an apartment in Mohafiz Town in the Chuhng police precincts yesterday. The victim was identified by police as Tariq Javed, a trader and resident of Defense housing authority. His body was moved to morgue for an autopsy.

Investigators said the man was murdered by unknown persons with a sharp-edge weapon a couple of days ago. Locals noticed the foul smell yesterday afternoon and contacted the police by phone. The police broke open the door and entered the flat where the man was lying dead.

Initial investigation revealed Tariq used to visit the flat frequently. A couple of days ago, two unknown women were seen leaving the apartment during the night hours. Forensic experts also visited the crime scene. The police filed a murder case under section 302 of the PPC against unidentified persons on the complaint of elder son of the deceased. Further investigations were underway with no arrest made yet.