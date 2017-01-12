LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday rejected bail application of singer Bilal Saeed in a theft case lodged by Rukhsana Bibi, mother of his alleged girlfriend Nosheen. However, the pop singer successfully escaped police custody soon after rejection of his bail. Bilal Saeed, along with his accomplices, had allegedly stolen £400, AED 2,000, 16 watches and gold ornaments weighing over 1,760 grammes from the family’s house. Rukhsana Bibi had lodged FIR against him with Raiwind City police station in the said case.

Earlier, an additional district and session judge had dismissed his pre-arrest bail application after he failed to appear before the court. The signer approached the LHC and granted him interim bail for a day with directions to him to appear in the court. As he appeared in the court yesterday he said that he was innocent and was implicated in a fake case. He requested to confirm the bail. The complainant’s counsel said that accused singer did not deserve concession of bail as he had deprived an elderly lady of her belongings.

According to the counsel, the accused had also not joined the investigation.

After hearing arguments, the judge dismissed the bail application of the singer who later on escaped the police custody.

Bilal Saeed rose to fame through his debut Punjabi single “12 Saal” in 2011. Since then, he has received several awards in Pakistan, India and United Kingdom.