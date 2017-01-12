LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) will hold rallies in all the districts of Punjab to mobilise its cadres ahead of the next general elections.

To start with, the PTI chairman Imran Khan will address a rally in Kasur on January 22. A 16-member organising committee comprising senior leaders from this district has been constituted to make arrangements.

Khurshid Mehmood Kasuri, Sardar Talib Nakai, Rao Mazhar Hayat, Rana Imtiaz Ahmad Khan, Amjad Tufail and Sardar Muhammad Hussain Dogar are the prominent members of the committee with Nadim Haroon as its convener.

In this connection, party’s central Punjab President Aleem Khan had a meeting with local leaders from Kasur to finalise arrangements for the rally to be held on January 22 (Sunday). Aleem said the Kasur rally would turn out to be the biggest ever reception for the party chairman, adding that an overwhelming number of youth and women are expected to participate.

He asked party men to make preparations for the general elections as they could be held any time. He said party chairman Imran Khan would address all the rallies to be held at district level. “We have to achieve a big target in Punjab this time,” he added.