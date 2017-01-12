LAHORE - The Anti Smuggling Organization (ASO) has recovered around 90 foreign origin latest model smuggled LED TVs, a spokesman for Customs claimed yesterday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Collector MCC Preventive intercepted a vehicle Ford near Faizpur Interchange of M-2. Upon checking, the LED TVs of latest models were found concealed within vegetable crates.

The value of seized goods is estimated to be 4 million rupees approximately, according to the spokesman.

Two individuals, Shina s/o Usman Jan, resident of Shaheen Muslim Town Peshawar, and Zahid Hussain s/o Taj Muhammad, resident of village Lala, Distt Peshawar, were taken into custody for further investigation.

According to preliminary investigation, the recovered goods were loaded from Peshawar to be supplied to electronics markets in Lahore.