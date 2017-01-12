LAHORE - City traffic police have launched an awareness campaign to educate motorists about the use of seat belt and safety helmets. According to a police spokesman, the traffic officers and wardens are directed to educate motorists particularly motorcyclists on the city roads.

DIG (Traffic) Ahmad Mobeen said that the use of helmets and seat belt is very important for the safety of motorists particularly in cases of fatal accidents. Therefore, the police are trying to ensure the use of helmet and seat belt. He also said that traffic wardens are strictly directed for enforcement and the violators would be ticketed with high penalties after the warning campaign.