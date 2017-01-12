LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday directed the federal government to appoint the visually impaired candidates with Foreign Service or District Management Group who had passed Central Superior Services’ exam with distinguished marks.

The court also set aside new amendment in CSS rules by declaring it as contrary to the Constitution. Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the order while hearing petitions of Yousaf and Faisal Majeed, the visually impaired candidates who successfully passed CSS exam.

Both the petitioners got 22rd and 23rd position but they were denied appointment with District Management Group and Foreign Service.

During the hearing, Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Assistant Director Haroon Rasheed appeared in the court and said that according to the new rules which were made with the approval of the cabinet, visually impaired candidates who had passed the CSS can join only Audit Accounts, Commerce and Trade, Information and Postal group.

At this, the CJ observed that why the preferences were not described while making new CSS rules. CJ Shah remarked that “Constitution does not allow discrimination with any citizen. Why the visually impaired persons are being discriminated?”

Disposing of the petition, the court directed the authorities concerned to recommend the visually impaired successful candidates for their appointment with foreign office and district management group.