LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Malala Yousafzai has set an example of bravery and courage for Pakistani girls. “The struggle of Malala Yousafzai for the promotion of education and elimination of terrorism is a beacon of light,” the chief minister said in his message on Malala Day on Tuesday. The message reads: “Malala Yousafzai has become a symbol of bravery and passion and is pride of the nation. She has become an example of hard work, valour and courage. She defeated the conspiracy to take the nation hostage. She raised her voice against fanaticism and worked for peace and promotion of knowledge. “In fact, she is the true face of modern, tolerant and peaceful Pakistan,” he added. “She emerged as a symbol of peace and knowledge before the whole world and her success is unprecedented.

Students should learn from the struggle of Malala Yousafzai, as the purpose of celebrating this day is to expedite the efforts for promotion of girls’ education,” he said.