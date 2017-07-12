LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has advised people and restaurants not to buy meat from Tollinton Market due to unhygienic conditions there.

Tollinton Market is a hub of bird and pet sale and purchase in the city. The drain along the Tollinton Market is the main source of unhygienic conditions at the market. There are dozens of chicken sale points at the Tollinton Market.

The PFA director general said that people’s health is at stake if meat sale continues at the market. He directed the shops owners to move to other areas. Unhygienic meat being sold at the market could lead to typhoid, food poisoning, diarrhoea, hepatitis A and E, poliomyelitis and dysentery.

Also, PFA issued a warning to restaurants that they would have to pay heavy fines if they will buy meat from Tollinton Market.

PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal told The Nation, “In January 2017, PFA had written a letter to the City District Government of Lahore, Mayor of Lahore and Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to provide alternative space to meat shops and cover the drain, but no progress was made on this project. “We arranged competitions like ‘shop of the month’ and gave Rs50,000 cash to winners, but the situation saw no improvement. We finally decided to put a ban on the sale and purchase of meat from the market as it is injurious to health,” he said.

In 2014, a special team of the City District Government of Lahore (CDGL) seized 600kg of dead chicken and meat from Tollinton Market and arrested three shopkeepers.