LAHORE - PML-N City President, Muhammad Pervez Malik and Secretary General Khwaja Muhammad Imran have said that the JIT report is ‘Dharna No 3’ of the PTI. Speaking to the party workers Tuesday, they said the PML-N will expose the veracity of the report before the Supreme Court. They said the JIT report is in fact a PTI report as this party is using it to push ahead its political agenda. They said the present is more a political battle than the legal one and they are determined to face it boldly and courageously.

They said the party and its leaders rest full trust in the Supreme Court and hope justice will be done to them