LAHORE - A 40-year-old woman and her teenage daughter were killed for ‘honour’ at their house in Badami Bagh, police said on Tuesday. The victims were identified as Bushra and her 16-year-old daughter Noor Fiza.

Their bodies were moved to the morgue for autopsies. The main suspect was identified by police as Shehzad, younger brother of Bushra. Shehzad and his accomplice allegedly barged in Bushra’s house in the Alipur area in Badami Bagh and opened fire at Bushra and Noor. The mother and daughter died at the scene and the killers fled.

Bushra had married a man against the will of her parents a couple of years ago, said policeman Arshad. He said the case had been registered and investigation was under way. A total of 326 cases of honour killing were reported in 2014, of which 153 are still under investigation. Challans in 173 cases have been sent to courts.

Conviction could be recorded in 52 cases only. In 320 such cases registered in 2015, conviction was recorded in just 35 cases. Surprisingly, 104 cases are still under investigation. Similarly, 355 cases were registered in 2016 and 242 are still under investigation. Challans in 113 cases were sent to courts. As per data, the number of such cases has increased compared to 2014 and 2015. According to statistics available with the Punjab Police, the number of honour killing cases recorded in the province from 2011 to 2016 is 256, 184, 275, 312, 242, and 248, respectively. The Punjab province witnessed at least 1,850 registered incidents of ‘honour killings’ from 2011 to 2016.

According to official statistics, at least 328 persons were murdered in 2015, 404 in 2014, 388 in 2013, 366 in 2012 and 364 in 2011. A large majority of the victims is women.

MAN FOUND SHOT DEAD

A 40-year-old man was found shot dead at the canal in Muslim Town police precincts early on Tuesday. His body was sent to the morgue for autopsy.

Police have yet to ascertain identity of the deceased. Investigators say they believe unidentified killers shot the man in the head and fled after throwing his body into the canal. Some passersby spotted the body and contacted the police. Police registered a murder case against unidentified killers and launched an investigation to solve the “blind murder”.