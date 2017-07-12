Like around the world, the Population Day was also observed across the country on Tuesday. According to a spokesman for the Punjab Population Welfare Department, festivities were arranged at district population welfare offices and walks, seminars and debate competitions were held to mark the day. Special orientation sessions with journalists, health workers, ulema, nikah khawans, khateebs and local government representatives were also held. In separate messages, Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath and Population Welfare Secretary Ismat Tahira stressed the need for creating a balance between population and resources for development of the country.