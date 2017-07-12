LAHORE - PML-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain has said presently the country cannot afford any constitutional crisis and demand of thae time is that Nawaz Sharif instead of weakening constitutional institutions for personal ego should accept the JIT report.

Talking to party leaders here yesterday, he said JIT Report was under consideration of the Supreme Court whose verdict on it will be acceptable to the people.

Ch Shujaat said politicians with serious thinking in the country should play positive role at this time and make ongoing campaign for elimination of corruption from the country successful. He said PML-Q did not consider JIT recommendations controversial in any manner and verdict has to be done by the Supreme Court which should be waited. He said PML-Q decided to establish contacts with like-minded political parties and politicians because presently no party alone can pull the country out of difficult circumstances.

It was inevitable that forces having national thinking should unite at one platform, he added.