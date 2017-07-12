LAHORE - The Punjab government may abolish PhD degree condition for the appointment of a university vice chancellor, it is learnt.

Sources say a committee formed on the appointment of vice chancellors has deliberations upon the issue and the members had developed a consensus that the PhD should be preferred but it must not be made mandatory for the top post.

However, the body would finalise its recommendations in its next meeting scheduled to be held in a couple of days.

The insiders said that the committee members discussed different proposals like age limit, qualification and number of publications etc for the VCs of the universities in its recent held meetings. A former VC who is also member of a public body expressed concerns over the proposals, saying that it would damage the higher education.

He said that it seemed that the government intended to adjust its blue-eyed. He stressed the need for a third party audit to maintain merit.

He said that despite the fact that the Public Accounts Committee time and again reminded the authorities to act against these mafias and dismiss such officials appointed by the VCs without following the set criteria but to no avail.

Moreover, he also rejected the composition of the committee without proper representatives of the academicians.

“The approval of the committee recommendations would give birth to more litigation,” he maintained.