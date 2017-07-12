A college professor died in police custody in Factory Area on Tuesday, hours after he was arrested from his house in a cheque dishonour case. His body was later shifted to the hospital for autopsy. The deceased was identified as Prof Sultan. According to his relatives, the man died because of police torture. However, a police official said the man died after cardiac arrest. His family told reporters that policemen started thrashing Prof Sultan as soon as he was taken into custody from his house. Policemen kicked and punched him and then bundled him into the van. The police shifted the body to the hospital after the professor expired in the van. A senior police officer aid the police team involved in this incident was from Islamabad. He said that a bogus cheque case had been registered against Prof Sultan with Islamabad police under section 489-F of the PPC. The police team raided the house and arrested the professor, who later died in the police van in Lahore. Further investigation is under way.