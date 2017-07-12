LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that Punjab government has evolved a historic development programme during current financial year.

“The volume of Annual Development Programme is Rs635 billion, the biggest development programme in the history of the province,” the CM said on Tuesday.

According to a handout, Shehbaz said the implementation of development programme will result in progress and prosperity of the province and living standard of the people will be raised through completion of projects under the programme. He said that huge funds have been allocated farmers and promotion of agriculture as development of South Punjab was his government’s priority.” “The Punjab government has set a new tradition by saving Rs220 billion in different projects. Journey of development which has been started will be completed at all costs,” Shehbaz said, adding that record funds have been earmarked for education, health and agriculture sector while funds of billions of rupees have been allocated for provision of potable water during current fiscal year. He reiterated his government’s resolve to continue with public service mission.

Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of noted journalist Abdul Waheed Butt. In his condolence message, Chief Minister Shehbaz prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and solace to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.