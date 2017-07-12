LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami chief Senator Sirjaul Haq has said that the JIT report had supported the verdict of two judges of the Supreme Court that the Prime Minister was no more “Sadiq and Ameen.”

Addressing a press conference at Mansoora, he urged the Supreme Court to announce its decision as soon as possible so that of corruption could be curbed. He said the verdict against the Prime Minister won’t harm democracy. On the other hand, he said, the exit of the corrupt leadership would accelerate the speed of the democratic process.

He further said that in the interest of the supremacy of the law and the judiciary and also to strengthen the institutions, the Prime Minister should step down immediately and relinquish his duties till the Court final verdict.

The demand of resignation by the prime minister by JI, the second largest religio-political party, is also backed by some other religious parties like Muthida Majlis-e-Amal and Tehreek-i-Islami, the parties representing Shia schools of thought. The Brelvi organizations like Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan and Sunni Ittehad Council also demanded PM resignation in wake of JIT inquiry report.

Sirajul Haq said the JIT report had given a hope to the masses and the nation was with the Supreme Court. He counseled the elements rejecting the JIT report as trash, to be patient and wait for the apex court decision which would determine the value of the report. He said that those trying to conceal facts were crying hoarse. He further said this was no occasion to reach one another’s throat over the JUT report and said those indulging in hooliganism wanted to divert the nation’s attention from this important issue. He also thanked the JIT members for working hard despite trying circumstances and rejecting every pressure.

The JI chief said that the JIT findings were only a tip of iceberg as there were numerous other crocodiles fed by corruption who had built empires and had transferred their illegal wealth to many countries only in an attempt to conceal it. He said this was not the issue of the Muslim League or any single political party.

Sirajul Haq said that the JI had stepped up its campaign against corruption in March last year and the objective was to get rid of financial terrorism which was mainly responsible for poverty and illiteracy in the country. He said it was also essential to close the door of electoral corruption and pave way for fair and transparent elections. He said the JI would fight for electoral reforms in the courts as also in the public. The JI chief said that the democracy did not mean exploitation and injustice. On the other hand, true democracy implied eliminating these evils and establishing the supremacy of the constitution and the law.

He said that many people wanted by NAB and those dealing in drugs and illegal arms managed to reach the assemblies because of the weak election system. He said this was a golden opportunity for the nation to reject such elements for ever and elect honest and sincere people.

To a question, Sirajul Haq said that much had been disclosed about the “gentleman Finance Minister” of the country and his character was also doubtful.