LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said the Punjab government is keen to protect women’s rights.

He said that women’s safety audit was being introduced in Punjab for the first time to achieve this objective. He said that Safety Audit would supplement government’s priorities involving women’s empowerment and address issues like harassment of women in waiting areas and metro bus stations. He said that a pilot project had been launched in Lahore to conduct women’s safety audit in public transport vehicles, assess women’s perception of safety and increase their participation in decision making.

Sandhu said that gender equality, women’s empowerment and prevention of violence against women at private and public places were preconditions for sustainable urban development.