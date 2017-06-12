What do a Pakistani and a Moroccan do in London? Well, Khurram Shehzad Butt and Rachide Ridouane thought it would be a good idea to attack people in the London Bridge Market. They took along Italian-Moroccan Youssef Zaghba, and then got away with killing five people after driving a van into the crowd, then got out and stabbed anyone they could get hold of, before the police arrived and shot all three dead.

Militancy is by no means over. After the attack in London, there were two in Teheran, one at Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum, one at Parliament, with 12 people killed there. And to make sure that the point was driven home, there was a suicide bombing in Musayib, near Karabala, where 30 were killed, and 25 injured. Militancy is now apparently anti-Shia.

Iran blamed those attacks on Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia claims it doesn’t have connection to terrorism, but Qatar does. Diplomatic relations are being broken, and bans slapped. Pakistan is not sure whether it should pay more attention to its expat workers or to making peace. It seems that Pakistan has balked at one thing: it isn’t going to give up the LNG it gets from Qatar.

US President Donald Trump didn’t pay any attention to the Teheran attacks, but he did tweet a caution to London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Would he have tweeted anything if Sadiq had been white? There’s been things happening in the USA he doesn’t want noticed too much. And I’m not talking about his ex post facto discovery that FBI ex-director James Comey is a leaker.

I wonder how he took the mass shooting in Florida, where a man in Orlando took a little time to react to being fired, but when he did, killed four men and a woman at the warehouse where he worked before turning the gun on himself. Orlando had been through a mass shooting last June, when a lone gunman took down 48 at a gay bar.

And then there was how a woman in Texas left her two infant daughters in a car parked outside a house overnight while she partied inside. That was one wild party, because she left them for 15 hours. They died. Both incidents could be blamed by Trump on Mexicans, not because the perpetrator was one, but because both states are relatively close to Mexico.

Of course, neither incident was probably of quite the same scale as what’s happening in India, where Trump booster Narendra Modi is PM. In Haryna, to be precise, Modi’s BJP has been in office since the 2014 election. Over there, in Gurgaon, which is quite near Modi’s capital, New Delhi, a mother who left her in-laws late at night with her baby daughter, took a rickshaw to her parents’ house in Delhi. The rickshaw already had two men aboard. They and the driver first killed the baby and threw it out of the rickshaw, then criminally assaulted the woman. This happened after another woman was assaulted and killed in Sonepat district, and her body mutilated and run over by a car before her body was flung outside Rohtak to the animals, which made a meal before the body was found. No doubt Modi ascribes both crimes to beef eating.

Well, Modi met another beef-eater in Astana, our own Mian Nawaz Sharif. Both had gone to see their countries admitted to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. It was a hard visit for Mian Nawaz, what with his son having not just to sit outside the JIT office, but have his photo not only taken, but spread about the social media. He wasn’t doing anything disgraceful, like picking his nose or something, but there enough of a kerfuffle for the JIT to get perturbed.

No pictures have yet emerged of NBP President Saeed Ahmed, but he has complained to the Supreme Court about the JIT making him wait. He should complain. He’s lucky the JIT doesn’t include an inspector of the old school. Otherwise there would be a signed confession to all incidents of buffalo theft within the limits of the Judicial Academy since it was set up.

Imran Khan, on the other hand, wasn’t bothered. He was still recovering from the results of the election in Malta, where the Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat, was re-elected in a snap election, even though the minister in the PM’s Office, was in the Panama Papers. The opposition in Malta had not invited him for a dharna. Muscat, by the way, is like Mian Nawaz in being follicularly challenged.

Well, the UK also went through an election, and though the Panama Papers weren’t involved, the polls still proved something of a poser, and led to a hung Parliament, which isn’t supposed to happen when you’ve got a first-past-the-post system. Somehow, the impact of referenda and elections isn’t that great. The election result should mean there’s no fresh referendum on Scottish independence, but instead there will be one this October in Catalonia. Spain is taking a more muscular attitude to Catalan independence; its government is not going to pay the referendum any attention.

They will pay it the same attention that Nehal Hashmi, that dyed-in-the-wool contemner, is paying his party’s high command. Now he’s refused to resign his Senate seat. That might make sense if the PML (N) acknowledged him as one of theirs, because in the by-election his resignation would lead to, the PPP was bound to win, as it had a majority in the Sindh Assembly. In fact, the PPP should find out why its partyman, Senate Chairman, gave Hashmi the chance to recant, instead of approving the resignation, and snaffling a Senate seat for the party until 2021.