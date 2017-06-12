LAHORE - Over two million Pakistanis are blind and eighty per cent of them could have been cured if properly checked at an early age, according to the annual report of Al Shifa Trust.

Sharing the data with the media persons, Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospitals Executive Director Brig (r) Rizwan Asghar informed that lack of basic facilities in far-flung areas and unawareness about the timely check-up are the major causes of eyes diseases and ultimately blindness in the country.

“It is urged from government to fulfil her due role as only the private sector cannot cope with the challenge of blindness as eye diseases are increasing at a fast pace,” he added.

According to him, our population is increasing putting the strain on services like sanitation, pollution is compromising hygiene while fact remains that many of the viruses, bacteria, parasites, and fungi that can invade the human body are also capable of attacking the surface or interior of the eye.

Over 0.9 million people were benefitted from services of during the last one year but a lot is yet to be done, Brig (r) Rizwan said, while announcing increase in the services by ten percent annually.

In last one year, forty thousand operations were conducted, three hundred and fifty thousand patients were treated at Al Shifa eye hospitals while half a million people were screened for possible eye disorders.

Unfortunately, diseases that damage the retina, the optic nerve, or the blood vessels that feed them often cause no pain at all which is another major problem, the Al Shifa executive director added.

The Trust is running its four state-of-the-art eye hospitals at Rawalpindi, Sukkur, Kohat and Muzaffarabad.





OUR STAFF REPORTER