LAHORE - Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen said on Sunday that a record purchase was made in Ramazan bazaars during first 15 days of the holy month of Ramazan.

Talking to the media while visiting different Ramazan Bazaars in the city, he said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was personally monitoring the operations of Ramazan bazaars.

The minister added that price control magistrates have been directed to speed up the operation for controlling prices.

Bilal Yaseen visited the Ramazan bazaar at Shadman, Gulshan Ravi, Karim Park, Samanabad, Wahdat Colony, and Islampura, where reviewed the arrangements made at the bazaars including prices, quality of essential items. He also took feedback of the consumers there.

The minister expressed dissatisfaction over the long queue of people at the stalls of sugar and flour and directed the relevant authorities to increase the staff on these stalls to facilitate the consumers in the best possible manner.





APP