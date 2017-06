Lahore (Online): Pakistan Metrological Department has forecast rain along with thunderstorm with gusty winds in scattered places across the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad 38°C, Lahore 40°C Karachi 42°C, Peshawar 37°C, Quetta 45°C, Gilgit 23°C, Murree 32°C, Muzaffarabad 30°C, Dadu 46°C, Larkana, Jacobabad, Sibbi, Dalbandin, Nokkundi, Sukkur 45°C.