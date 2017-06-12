LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said that threats to the JIT investigating the Panama leaks have proved that the rulers want the decision of their liking.

Speaking at an Iftar dinner here yesterday, he said the nation expected the Supreme Court to take notice of these threats and bring those harassing the JIT members to the dock. He said the nation stood behind the Supreme Court. He said that those hurling threats at the JIT should get ready to go to the Adiala Jail.

He praised the army chief’s statement pledging all-out support to Kashmiris and said the army chief had truly reflected the nation’s sentiments. If Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not change his policy of aggression, he said, the Pakistani armed forces would give him a befitting reply, which India would remember for generations.

The JI chief demanded that the prime minister be restrained from exercising his powers until the JIT completes its investigations. He said the prime minister should have shown moral courage and stepped down until completion of the ongoing investigation into the Panama case. However, he said, prime minister’s intransigence indicated that he had least regard for the image of the country and the nation.

He said the masses wanted across-the-board accountability of all those who had plundered public money and would not tolerate any hurdles in this regard. He said the rulers wanted to make the JIT and its findings controversial so that they could reject Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama leaks case. However, he said the government efforts to this end would not succeed. He said that some JIT members should be provided commandos for security if necessary.

The JI chief said that if Modi dared to escalate the tension on the border to rescue his friend here the Pakistan Army would inflict a crushing defeat on the enemy.

He condemned the silence of the government over the martyrdoms of Kashmiris. He said that Indian forces in Held Kashmir were continuing the genocide of Kashmiris even during Ramazan, but the rulers in Islamabad were silent out of their love for Modi.

He said that despite all promises of the rulers, loadshedding and price hike were continuing even during the holy month of Ramazan. He demanded immediate release of MNA Jamshed Dasti.

OUR STAFF REPORTER