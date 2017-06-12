LAHORE - City police on Sunday found the body of a four-year-old boy who went missing under mysterious circumstances from his house in Baghbanpura four days ago.

A police investigator said the stepmother of the child was taken into custody and his body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

Shoaib Ahmed, son of Shahbaz, was playing in the street when he disappeared four days ago.

According to police, his body was found on the rooftop of an adjacent house early on Sunday.

The victim’s father is said to be chairman of the Union Council 130, Baghbanpura. The man filed a complaint with the local police, stating that his son was abducted by unidentified kidnappers. The police launched the probe.

Lahore’s Cantonment Division SP (Investigation) told reporters the first wife of the complainant, Shahbaz, was taken into custody in connection with boy’s murder. He said the initial investigation suggested the woman had thrown the boy’s body into the water tank to hide the murder.

Three days later, he said, the body was found on the rooftop of an adjacent house. Police investigators believe the killer pulled out the body from the water tank and threw it on the rooftop of their neighbours to mislead the police. Further investigation is under way.

The brutal killing of the child in Lahore comes a day after two missing children were found murdered in Sialkot district. Sialkot police were investigating the double murder of children as young as seven with no arrest so far.

YOUTH COMMITS SUICIDE

A 22-year-old boy ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his house in the South Cantonment police precincts on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as Attique.

His body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy. His family told the police that Attique had been upset over the last couple of months. On the day of incident, he exchanged words with his family members over a domestic issue. Later, he went to his bedroom, locked himself inside and committed suicide.

Police are investigating.





OUR STAFF REPORTER